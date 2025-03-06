Breakout blue-chip DE cuts recruitment to 5, includes FSU Football
Florida State defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has been entrusted with following in the legendary footsteps of Odell Haggins, who will still be assisting the program in an off-field role. Knighton is relatively early in his coaching career but showed an ability to connect and develop with players during his tenure at Nebraska.
Now, we'll see if Knighton can build a recruiting pedigree in Tallahassee with the Seminoles looking to continue adding young talent to the room.
On Wednesday, four-star defensive end Ebenezer Ewetade announced he was cutting his recruitment down to five schools. Florida State was included alongside Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and North Carolina State.
Ewetade is coming off a breakout junior season at South Garner High School. He totaled 82 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, ten sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass deflection. Ewetade had 10+ tackles in four games, including 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks in a 16-3 loss to Wake Forest High School on September 2.
The North Carolina native has already locked in an official visit to Florida State from May 30 to June 1. He'll also check out Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4, 221-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 151 overall prospect, the No. 14 EDGE, and the No. 10 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a pledge from a defensive end yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
