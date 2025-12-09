Early consequences emerge for FSU football after firing Patrick Surtain Sr.
It's been less than a week since the Florida State Seminoles fired defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. The longtime high school coach and NFL assistant had been in Tallahassee for three seasons.
Shortly after the news went public, multiple former and current Florida State players, along with recruits, voiced their displeasure with the move.
Now, the Seminoles are dealing with the ramifications of firing a coach with plenty of connections across the state of Florida.
Four-Star CB Bryce Williams Decommits From Florida State
On Tuesday afternoon, four-star cornerback Bryce Williams announced he was decommitting from Florida State and re-opening his recruitment.
Williams had been pledged to the Seminoles since April 1. Maybe he just fooled everyone, and no one realized? In all seriousness, Surtain Sr.'s dismissal played a significant role in his decision, as he was coaching the cornerbacks at FSU.
During his junior season at Western High School, Williams totaled 22 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and an interception in nine games.
In recent months, Williams has picked up offers from programs such as Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Miami. His last visit to Florida State came on October 4, when he was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch the loss to the Hurricanes.
It remains to be seen if the Seminoles get can re-involved in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 225 overall prospect, the No. 23 CB, and the No. 21 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
With Williams moving on, Florida State is down to four verbal commitments in its 2027 class. The haul ranks No. 9 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
