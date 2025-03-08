Ex-FSU Football commitment announces pledge to Miami Hurricanes, completes Sunshine State crossover
Recruiting is fluid and ever-changing in the current age of college football. At the same time, now verbal commitments mean next to nothing with the amount of moves that take place leading up to the Early Signing Period and even once players arrive on campus.
On Friday, four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters announced he was committing to the Miami Hurricanes. The decision marks Waters' third pledge during his high school recruitment as he's now made his way through the entire 'Big 3' around the Sunshine State.
Waters originally pledged to Florida State in April of 2024 before backing off of that decision about five weeks later in late May. He then committed to the Florida Gators in June, recently re-opening his recruitment in February.
READ MORE: Sacramento Kings veteran big man reacts to assistant coach departing for FSU Basketball job
During his junior season, Waters totaled 20 tackles, three pass breakups, and two interception as he helped lead Armwood High School to the state playoffs.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 150 overall prospect, the No. 15 CB, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine