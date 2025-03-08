Ex-FSU Football commitment announces pledge to Miami Hurricanes, completes Sunshine State crossover

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jaelen Waters has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 180 CB from Seffner, FL was previously Committed to Florida & Florida State



“It’s been a long process but I know where I’m supposed to be.”https://t.co/yqO6eDeb20 pic.twitter.com/5nTGLB4Kca