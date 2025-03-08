Nole Gameday

Ex-FSU Football commitment announces pledge to Miami Hurricanes, completes Sunshine State crossover

The blue-chip prospect has been committed to every school in Florida's 'big 3' during his recruitment.

Recruiting is fluid and ever-changing in the current age of college football. At the same time, now verbal commitments mean next to nothing with the amount of moves that take place leading up to the Early Signing Period and even once players arrive on campus.

On Friday, four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters announced he was committing to the Miami Hurricanes. The decision marks Waters' third pledge during his high school recruitment as he's now made his way through the entire 'Big 3' around the Sunshine State.

Waters originally pledged to Florida State in April of 2024 before backing off of that decision about five weeks later in late May. He then committed to the Florida Gators in June, recently re-opening his recruitment in February.

During his junior season, Waters totaled 20 tackles, three pass breakups, and two interception as he helped lead Armwood High School to the state playoffs.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 150 overall prospect, the No. 15 CB, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

