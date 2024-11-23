Expected Recruiting Visitor List For Florida State's Game Against Charleston Southern
Florida State's 2024 season is close to coming to an end with the program preparing for its second to last home game of the year. The Seminoles have an opportunity to double their win total and impress recruits in the process during the non-conference matchup against Charleston Southern.
The contest against the Buccaneers is nearing a sell-out despite the way the season has unfolded thus far. The stands will also be filled with recruits as 50+ prospects from multiple classes are expected to be in attendance for the game. The list includes three prospects who recently committed to the Seminoles; three-star defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, three-star defensive lineman Darryll Desir, and three-star kicker Brunno Reus.
Two other interesting names are three-star JUCO wide receiver Jordan Scott and 2027 wide receiver Trayvis Hunter. Scott recently committed to Arizona State and the Seminoles are trying to flip the 6-foot-7 recruit. Hunter is the younger brother of Colorado star and former FSU commit, Travis Hunter.
The recruits listed below are either expected to visit by Florida State, have been personally confirmed by us, or shared their intentions on social media.
2025:
Three-Star JUCO Wide Receiver Jordan Scott (Arizona State commit)
Wide Receiver Kaden Zimpfer
Three-Star Defensive Lineman Mandrell Desir (FSU commit)
Three-Star Defensive Lineman Darryll Desir (FSU commit)
Defensive Lineman Jordyn Washington
Three-Star Kicker Brunno Reus (FSU commit)
Kicker Drew McNerney
2026:
Quarterback Owen Klees
Four-Star Running Back Jonaz Walton
Running Back Isaiah Belt
Running Back Ryshard Miller
Running Back Na'Quez Christian
Four-Star Wide Receiver Keeyun Chapman (UCF commit)
Three-Star Wide Receiver Brody Jones
Three-Star Wide Receiver Landon Edmondson
Wide Receiver Carson Griffin
Tight End Anthony King II
Offensive Lineman Courtney Heard
Offensive Lineman Courtlin Heard
Offensive Lineman Zayden Walters
Offensive LinemanJaveion Cooper
Offensive Lineman JT Howell
Offensive Lineman Taumafai Quarterman
Offensive Lineman Jurrell Howell Jr.
Four-Star Defensive End Jarius Rodgers
Defensive End Jackson Lang
Defensive End Jimmy Jones
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kameron Cody
Defensive Lineman Demetrius Wilson
Defensive Lineman Luke Francis Jr.
Linebacker De'Andre Arnold
Four-Star Defensive Back Cortez Redding
Three-Star Defensive Back Peyton Dyer (South Carolina commit)
Three-Star Defensive Back Jamarrion Gordon (UCF commit)
Defensive Back Payton Fonville
Defensive Back LJ Crumity
Defensive Back Daimir Hicks
Defensive Back Artavius Riley Jr.
Defensive Back Janard Walker
Defensive Back Zay West
Longsnapper Joel Bazinet
2027:
Four-Star Running Back Brayden Tyson
Running Back Ezavier Crowell
Wide Receiver Trayvis Hunter
Wide Receiver Kenny Washington
Wide Receiver Tavares Powell
Offensive Lineman Jimmy Kalis
Offensive Lineman Hayden Ainsworth
Offensive Lineman Bryson Hurt
Offensive Lineman Jordan Dillon
Offensive Lineman Cam Clark
Defensive End Ty'Myhr Moore
Defensive Lineman Mason Thomas
Defensive Back Danny Godbolt
Defensive Back Jaylen Jones
Defensive Back Kamaurri Whitfield
2028:
Quarterback Cohen Lawson
Running Back Jacez Walton
Offensive Lineman Robert Brown Jr.
Defensive Lineman Carl Noisette
