Expected Recruiting Visitor List For Florida State's Game Against Charleston Southern

Which recruits are expected in Doak Campbell Stadium for Florida State's Seminole Heritage Game?

Dustin Lewis

Mandrell Desir/Twitter
Florida State's 2024 season is close to coming to an end with the program preparing for its second to last home game of the year. The Seminoles have an opportunity to double their win total and impress recruits in the process during the non-conference matchup against Charleston Southern.

The contest against the Buccaneers is nearing a sell-out despite the way the season has unfolded thus far. The stands will also be filled with recruits as 50+ prospects from multiple classes are expected to be in attendance for the game. The list includes three prospects who recently committed to the Seminoles; three-star defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, three-star defensive lineman Darryll Desir, and three-star kicker Brunno Reus.

Two other interesting names are three-star JUCO wide receiver Jordan Scott and 2027 wide receiver Trayvis Hunter. Scott recently committed to Arizona State and the Seminoles are trying to flip the 6-foot-7 recruit. Hunter is the younger brother of Colorado star and former FSU commit, Travis Hunter.

The recruits listed below are either expected to visit by Florida State, have been personally confirmed by us, or shared their intentions on social media.

2025:

Three-Star JUCO Wide Receiver Jordan Scott (Arizona State commit)

Wide Receiver Kaden Zimpfer

Three-Star Defensive Lineman Mandrell Desir (FSU commit)

Three-Star Defensive Lineman Darryll Desir (FSU commit)

Defensive Lineman Jordyn Washington

Three-Star Kicker Brunno Reus (FSU commit)

Kicker Drew McNerney

2026:

Quarterback Owen Klees

Four-Star Running Back Jonaz Walton

Running Back Isaiah Belt

Running Back Ryshard Miller

Running Back Na'Quez Christian

Four-Star Wide Receiver Keeyun Chapman (UCF commit)

Three-Star Wide Receiver Brody Jones

Three-Star Wide Receiver Landon Edmondson

Wide Receiver Carson Griffin

Tight End Anthony King II

Offensive Lineman Courtney Heard

Offensive Lineman Courtlin Heard

Offensive Lineman Zayden Walters

Offensive LinemanJaveion Cooper

Offensive Lineman JT Howell

Offensive Lineman Taumafai Quarterman

Offensive Lineman Jurrell Howell Jr.

Four-Star Defensive End Jarius Rodgers

Defensive End Jackson Lang

Defensive End Jimmy Jones

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kameron Cody

Defensive Lineman Demetrius Wilson

Defensive Lineman Luke Francis Jr.

Linebacker De'Andre Arnold

Four-Star Defensive Back Cortez Redding

Three-Star Defensive Back Peyton Dyer (South Carolina commit)

Three-Star Defensive Back Jamarrion Gordon (UCF commit)

Defensive Back Payton Fonville

Defensive Back LJ Crumity

Defensive Back Daimir Hicks

Defensive Back Artavius Riley Jr.

Defensive Back Janard Walker

Defensive Back Zay West

Longsnapper Joel Bazinet

2027:

Four-Star Running Back Brayden Tyson

Running Back Ezavier Crowell

Wide Receiver Trayvis Hunter

Wide Receiver Kenny Washington

Wide Receiver Tavares Powell

Offensive Lineman Jimmy Kalis

Offensive Lineman Hayden Ainsworth

Offensive Lineman Bryson Hurt

Offensive Lineman Jordan Dillon

Offensive Lineman Cam Clark

Defensive End Ty'Myhr Moore

Defensive Lineman Mason Thomas

Defensive Back Danny Godbolt

Defensive Back Jaylen Jones

Defensive Back Kamaurri Whitfield

2028:

Quarterback Cohen Lawson

Running Back Jacez Walton

Offensive Lineman Robert Brown Jr.

Defensive Lineman Carl Noisette

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

