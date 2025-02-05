Five-Star recruit, No. 1 offensive lineman schedules official visit to FSU Football
Florida State hired a trio of coaches from UCF this offseason, including offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand. The pair are tasked with turning around an offense that ranked near the bottom of the FBS in 2024. Obviously, they'll be judged by their results on the field but the process all begins with adding talent to the unit from the transfer portal and high school ranks.
Malzahn and Hand are bringing over some relationships from their time with the Knights that could be beneficial in Tallahassee. The two are close with five-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown, who visited UCF multiple times while they were with the program. Malzahn even dropped by to meet with Brown at his high school in January.
READ MORE: Former Florida State coaches, players react to Leonard Hamilton's resignation
Brown is planning to return the favor as he's scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 6-8.
Miami, Texas, and LSU are also expected to get visits from the five-star recruit.
Brown starts at right tackle for University Lab in Baton Rouge but he's expected to move inside at the college level. He was recently named a MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-America second-team selection. Brown earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-America first-team honors and MaxPreps Freshman All-America second-team honors.
The Louisiana native also competes in track and field. He was the state 3A shot put champion as a sophomore and placed fourth at regionals in the discus.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 1 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry