Five-Star Wide Receiver Names FSU Football In Top-5 Prior To Summer Commitment
Florida State is pursuing some of the very best prospects in the entire 2025 class to bolster its roster. One of those talents is moving closer to a decision after cutting down his recruitment and setting a commitment date.
On Wednesday evening, five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett revealed that he plans to announce his college choice on August 7. In the process, he's narrowed his list of schools down to five; FSU, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Alabama.
The Seminoles are firmly in the running for Lockett after hosting him for an official visit June 14-16. It won't be any easy task for head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans to pull the elite recruit out of Texas. At the same time, the pair have done a good job of establishing a close relationship with Lockett. Plus, Norvell grew up in the Lone Star State.
The main competition at this point is likely with the Longhorns and Tigers. With that being said, you can never count out the Crimson Tide, who picked up some momentum with Lockett after a trip to Tuscaloosa that marked his fourth of five official visits over the past few weeks.
Lockett is coming off a breakout junior season where he caught 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also runs track where he posted a 23.08 200-meter earlier this year. Lockett sports freaky physical attributes with a 6-foot-7 wingspan and plenty of athleticism.
The Seminoles hold one wide receiver pledge in the 2025 class after adding four-star CJ Wiley earlier this week. Outside of Lockett, the program is pursuing prospects such as four-star Vernell Brown, four-star Daylan McCutcheon, four-star Malik Clark, and four-star Dallas Wilson (Oregon).
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 11 overall prospect, the No. 2 WR, and the No. 4 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 64 in the country.
