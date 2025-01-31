Florida State blue-chip commitment plans visit to Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State kicked off its 2026 class over a year ago with a commitment from four-star safety Darryl Bell III. With that being said, Bell has continued to pick up interest throughout his recruitment and the Seminoles are going to have to battle to keep him in #Tribe26.
On Friday, Bell III announced his plans to take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Saturday. This is believed to be his first trip to another program since committing to Florida State. The Crimson Tide have yet to officially offer Bell III but that could change this weekend. He did earn an offer from Georgia earlier this month.
Bell III has been a familiar face at Florida State dating back to his commitment. He was on campus three times in 2024, including for the home game against North Carolina in November. The Seminoles will need to continue to make him a priority to keep him in the fold.
Bell III is coming off a productive junior season where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score. Bell III totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.
The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a Goleman High School team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 299 overall prospect, the No. 23 S, and the No. 44 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
