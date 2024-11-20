Florida State Blue-Chip Running Back Pledge To Officially Visit Florida Gators
Florida State's 2025 recruiting class is in a dire position with two weeks remaining until the Early Signing Period begins. The Seminoles have lost seven decommitments since the beginning of the season and some of their remaining pledges are starting to explore other options.
On Wednesday morning, four-star running back and FSU commit, Byron Louis, revealed his plans to officially visit Florida this weekend. The Gators are 5-5 and hosting No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility prior to their trip to Tallahassee later this month.
Louis committed to the Seminoles in September over Wisconsin, Miami, and Georgia. He took his final official visit to Florida State in late June and became one of the program's top targets regardless of position in the cycle. Louis has returned to campus twice since his original decision, including in early November to watch the loss to North Carolina.
The Gators have flipped two players who were previously pledged to FSU in the last week. Four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. chose the rival just days after moving on from the Seminoles and three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis switched his commitment to Florida earlier this week.
READ MORE: Former FBS Coach With Ties To Mike Norvell Spotted At Florida State’s Practice
The Florida native has rushed 131 times for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 229 yards and three more scores. American Heritage has qualified for the playoffs during all four of his years at the prep level.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 236 overall prospect, the No. 17 RB, and the No. 34 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class which ranks No. 44 in the country. The Early Signing Period opens on December 4.
READ MORE: Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced For FSU's Rivalry Game Against Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Could Florida State Debut Its Turquoise Uniforms This Weekend?
• FSU Assistant Coach Reportedly Interviews For Southern Miss Head Coach Opening
• FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell Provides Ideal Timeline For Coaching Hires
• Florida State Running Back Could Return For Season-Finale Against Florida Gators