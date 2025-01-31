Florida State checks in with elite running back who recently reclassified
Florida State reworked its coaching staff this offseason with multiple additions and subtractions, including the hire of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The move is expected to reinvigorate an offense that fell off a cliff in 2024 but it may be beneficial for the Seminoles on the recruiting trail as well.
Malzahn is coming off a four-year tenure as the head coach at UCF where he built some of the top rushing attacks in the country. Some of the prospects that were interested in the Knights have turned into important targets for Florida State.
Earlier this week, elite running back Ezavier Crowell officially reclassified to the 2026 class after previously being a 2027 prospect, making him a rising senior in the current cycle. Crowell is being pursued by many of the top programs in the country and he's already locked in official visits to Georgia, Texas, Auburn, and Alabama.
READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State
Malzahn was recruiting Crowell at UCF and he's held an offer from the Seminoles for over a year. The new offensive coordinator dropped by to meet with the top-100 prospect on Thursday, showing that FSU is still involved in this recruitment.
It will be crucial for Florida State to get Crowell back in Tallahassee in the near future. He was on campus for the home game against Charleston-Southern in November but a lot has changed for the program since then.
Crowell is a high school teammate of four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, who Florida State offered earlier this week following the decommitment of Brady Smigiel. Duckworth also has a relationship with Malzahn that was fostered at UCF.
The Alabama native is coming off a sophomore season where he rushed 168 times for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 258 yards and two scores. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Crowell rushed for 100+ yards ten times, including a season-high 27 rushes for 250 yards and a score in a 20-13 victory against Baker High School on September 13.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 81 overall prospect, the No. 7 RB, and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Clemons.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry