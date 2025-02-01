Nole Gameday

Florida State commitment returning to Tallahassee for visit

The lengthy defensive back has been earning interest from other programs.

Florida State's slate of junior days will continue to begin the new year. This will be one of the last chances for the Seminoles to host recruits for a few weeks with a dead period beginning on February 3 and ending on March 2. So far, they've been able to attract a lot of talent to Tallahassee to this point of the recruiting calendar.

That will continue this weekend with the prospects who are set to be on campus, including three-star safety commitment Tedarius Hughes. This is an important trip for Florida State as Hughes has been gaining interest from other P4 programs, including an offer from Florida, since pledging to the Seminoles over the summer. The coaching staff needs to remind him of why he made his decision in the first place.

Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.

The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 464 overall prospect, the No. 40 S, and the No. 71 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

