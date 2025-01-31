Florida State defensive end signee upgraded to five-star recruit

Nole Gameday

One of Florida State's newest additions has cemented his status as a top prospect in the 2025 class.

Florida State finished off the Early Signing Period with a bang, flipping prospects from multiple programs in December such as defensive end Tylon Lee (Ole Miss), running back Ousmane Kromah (Georgia), wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (UCF), and offensive lineman Sean Poret (USF), wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey (Florida), and cornerback Shamar Arnoux (Auburn). The Seminoles have added plenty of talent to the roster and they're getting some late love for the haul.

In the final rankings update for the 2025 class, On3 Sports upgraded Lee to a five-star prospect after he rose nearly 50 spots. He's a prospect that the recruiting service is higher on than other sites, and for good reason.

Lee put together a dominant senior campaign at Pace High School, totaling 87 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections. He recorded four or more tackles for loss seven times, including a season-high nine tackles and six tackles for loss in a win over Andalusia High School on September 20.

READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State

The Florida native competed in a lower level of competition during his prep career but he's got the frame and physicality to develop into something special at the college level. Lee is already enrolled at Florida State and going through offseason workouts and spring practice with the program. Depending on how quickly he acclimates to the program, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earns snaps in the fall.

Lee already has impressive size for a true freshman, standing at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. It'll be interesting to see what defensive line coach Terrance Knighton can mold him into over the next couple of seasons. Funnily enough, he was committed to UCF when Gus Malzahn was the head coach of the program. Now the two will get to work together, albeit on different sides of the ball, in garnet and gold.

He will wear No. 96 during his first season at Florida State.

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

