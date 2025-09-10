Nole Gameday

Florida State football extends offer to son of former Seminole star

The Seminoles are looking to keep the legacy going.

October 19, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Cromartie (31) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 24-13. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Florida State's coaching staff remains engaged on the recruiting trail early in the 2025 season. The Seminoles have landed three commitments since the campaign kicked off and have also dropped a few new offers.

#Tribe26 is filled with a multitude of legacy recruits, including four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star defensive back Jay Timmons, three-star offensive lineman Michael Iontata, and three-star wide receiver Jonah Winston.

The Seminoles are looking to keep the garnet and gold bloodlines blooming in future cycles.

Florida State Offers Younger Son Of Former Seminole Star Antonio Cromartie

Antonio Cromartie and Jalen Ramsey
Oct 2, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Antonio Cromartie (left) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey pose after exchanging jerseys after game 15 of the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, FSU extended a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver and 2027 prospect, Julian Cromartie.

Cromartie is the son of former Seminole and NFL standout, Antonio Cromartie Sr., who played at Florida State from 2003-05. Cromartie Jr. went on to spend over a decade at the professional level with the Los Angeles (then-San Diego) Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2007 after leading the league in interceptions (10).

Entering his junior season at the prep level, Cromartie is spending the 2025 campaign at College Park High School in Texas.

As a sophomore at Mater Dei in California, Cromartie caught 14 passes for 276 yards and six touchdowns. He was named first-team all-league after averaging 19.7 yards per catch.

Cromartie was recently in the stands for Florida State's victory against Alabama on August 30. His older brother, Antonio Cromartie Jr., signed with the Seminoles in February and made his debut in the recent win over East Texas A&M.

FSU already has one set of brothers on the roster in twins, Mandrell and Darryll Desir. That will increase to two next season when three-star linebacker Noah LaVallee joins his brother Caleb in Tallahassee.

It would be pretty cool to see that number jump to three in the future with another Cromartie coming home. There's a long way to go here, though obviously.

Early on, Cromartie holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon State, UNLV, and San Diego State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 580 overall prospect, the No. 76 WR, and the No. 66 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country.

The Seminoles have yet to add a wide receiver to the class.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

