Florida State eyes state’s No. 1 recruit as national recruiting heats up

The Seminoles are expanding their recruiting board.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Florida State is adding a new name to its recruiting board in the 2027 class. It's relatively early in the cycle, and this is the time for the Seminoles to expand their list of offers.

Earlier this weekend, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp announced that he'd picked up an offer from Florida State. Stepp referred to defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when revealing the news on social media.

The rising junior stands at 6-foot-3.5, 175 pounds. He's regarded as the No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 4 CB, and the No. 1 recruit in Nevada in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Hayden Stepp Is A Highly-Coveted Recruit

A composite five-star recruit, plenty of programs across the country are interested in gaining Stepp's services.

Stepp has reported over 35+ offers, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC, among others.

During his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School, Stepp totaled 20 tackles, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and an interception.

The Next Step For Florida State In This Recruitment

Florida State is now Stepp's most recent suitor. With the offer on the table, the coaching staff will focus on continuing to foster a relationship while trying to get him to Tallahassee for a visit.

It's not believed that Stepp has ever been to campus and making the trip from the West Coast during the season will probably be tough. If the Seminoles can't get Stepp in town this fall, they should prioritize a visit early in the offseason.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Published
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

