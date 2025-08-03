Florida State eyes state’s No. 1 recruit as national recruiting heats up
Florida State is adding a new name to its recruiting board in the 2027 class. It's relatively early in the cycle, and this is the time for the Seminoles to expand their list of offers.
Earlier this weekend, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp announced that he'd picked up an offer from Florida State. Stepp referred to defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when revealing the news on social media.
The rising junior stands at 6-foot-3.5, 175 pounds. He's regarded as the No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 4 CB, and the No. 1 recruit in Nevada in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Hayden Stepp Is A Highly-Coveted Recruit
A composite five-star recruit, plenty of programs across the country are interested in gaining Stepp's services.
Stepp has reported over 35+ offers, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and USC, among others.
During his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School, Stepp totaled 20 tackles, one fumble recovery, six pass deflections, and an interception.
The Next Step For Florida State In This Recruitment
Florida State is now Stepp's most recent suitor. With the offer on the table, the coaching staff will focus on continuing to foster a relationship while trying to get him to Tallahassee for a visit.
It's not believed that Stepp has ever been to campus and making the trip from the West Coast during the season will probably be tough. If the Seminoles can't get Stepp in town this fall, they should prioritize a visit early in the offseason.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
