Florida State Lands Four-Star Defensive End, Recent LSU Decommit
Florida State has had an impressive close to the final portion of the 2025 recruiting cycle. After losing multiple commitments throughout the season, the Seminoles have flipped multiple targets leading up to the Early Signing Period. The furious finish has the program sitting with a possibility to finish with a top-20 class which would be notable coming off a 2-10 campaign.
Head coach Mike Norvell isn't done yet. On Friday, four-star defensive end LaJesse Harrold announced he was signing with the Seminoles. Harrold recently decommited from LSU and he was in Tallahassee for an official visit this past weekend.
Florida State wasted no time getting into the picture and made sure to get him on campus for the final trip of his recruitment. Defensive end is a position of need and the Seminoles prioritized getting a prospect like Harrold on the roster.
READ MORE: Florida State Flips Fifth Prospect On First Day Of Early Signing Period
Harrold senior stats aren't available. With that being said, he totaled 48 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries as a junior. He has also played basketball and competed in track and field at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 146 overall prospect, the No. 13 EDGE, and the No. 17 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Harrold, Florida State holds 20 members in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 23 to No. 20 in the country.
Harrold is the sixth signee along the defensive line, joining four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn, four-star defensive end Tylon Lee, three-star JUCO defensive tackle Tyeland Coleman, three-star defensive end Darryll Desir, and three-star defensive end Mandrell Desir.
READ MORE: Top-100 Defensive Tackle Sticks With Florida State Despite Late Push From SEC Programs
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
• Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
• Florida State Hires New Defensive Line Coach Away From Nebraska