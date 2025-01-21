Florida State Offers 6-foot-4 Blue-Chip Wide Receiver
Florida State's coaching staff has been dropping a ton of new scholarship offers since the calendar flipped over to 2025. The Seminoles appear to have a renewed energy on the recruiting trail after making a plethora of changes across the program.
On Monday evening, the Seminoles offered four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit, who referenced head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. when revealing the news on social media. Outside Florida State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Wisconsin have joined Petit's recruitment this month.
Petit is coming off a junior season where he hauled in 50 receptions for 777 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 13 carries for 57 yards. He also contributed on defense, totaling 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. Petit had two games of 100+ yards, including a season-high six catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 victory against Lehigh High School on October 18. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch.
The Florida native took multiple visits to Miami and Florida last year. He hasn't visited Tallahassee since July of 2023 so the Seminoles will need to get him back on campus soon. Petit held an offer from Harris Jr. and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn during their time at UCF.
Petit also plays basketball at the prep level. So far this season, he's averaging 12.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 24 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 169 overall prospect, the No. 27 WR, and the No. 22 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 8 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
