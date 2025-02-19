Florida State offers blue-chip Clemson Tigers commitment
Florida State had a notable finish to the 2025 recruiting cycle, flipping 12 recruits leading up to the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day. The Seminoles are looking for similar results on the trail entering the offseason with the coaching staff leaving no path untraveled in their pursuit of a top class.
Earlier this week, FSU extended a scholarship offer to four-star athlete and Clemson commitment, Shavar Young Jr., who referred to head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady, and director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels when sharing the news on social media.
Young Jr. pledged to the Tigers over Tennessee in August shortly after a pair of summer trips to Clemson. He's remained steady in his decision to this point of his recruitment but anything is possible.
The Tennessee native has not visited Tallahassee previously. To have any true shot at flipping Young Jr., the Seminoles will need to change that swiftly.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 246 overall prospect, the No. 16 ATH, and the No. 8 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
