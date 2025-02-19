Florida State offers blue-chip Clemson Tigers commitment

Nole Gameday

Florida State had a notable finish to the 2025 recruiting cycle, flipping 12 recruits leading up to the Early Signing Period and National Signing Day. The Seminoles are looking for similar results on the trail entering the offseason with the coaching staff leaving no path untraveled in their pursuit of a top class.

Earlier this week, FSU extended a scholarship offer to four-star athlete and Clemson commitment, Shavar Young Jr., who referred to head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., assistant tight ends coach Preston Brady, and director of recruiting strategy DJ Daniels when sharing the news on social media.

Young Jr. pledged to the Tigers over Tennessee in August shortly after a pair of summer trips to Clemson. He's remained steady in his decision to this point of his recruitment but anything is possible.

The Tennessee native has not visited Tallahassee previously. To have any true shot at flipping Young Jr., the Seminoles will need to change that swiftly.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 246 overall prospect, the No. 16 ATH, and the No. 8 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and three-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

