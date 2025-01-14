Florida State Offers Five-Star Offensive Lineman
Since the beginning of the new year, Florida State's coaching staff has dedicated a fair amount of time to recruiting efforts. The Seminoles have met with prospects across the country while dropping plenty of scholarship offers in the process.
Earlier this month, Florida State extended an offer to five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller. He referenced head coach Mike Norvell when revealing the news on social media.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Hiller is one of the top prospects regardless of position in the 2027 class. He's not believed to have taken a visit to Tallahassee yet so the Seminoles will need to prioritize getting him on campus to have a shot in this recruitment. Hiller tripped to Penn State, Ohio State, and Maryland during the fall. He's previously seen Oklahoma and South Carolina.
The Nittany Lions, Buckeyes, and Terrapins seem to hold the best shot to land Hiller at this stage. He's visited all three programs multiple times.
Hiller was the starting right tackle at Coatesville High School this past fall, earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-America second-team honors. He was previously named a MaxPreps Freshman first-team All-American. Hiller is just beginning to realize his potential and has a high ceiling to reach if he continues to grow in the right direction.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 20 overall prospect, the No. 3 OT, and the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State does not yet hold a pledge in its 2027 class. The Seminoles will likely make the first additions to #Tribe27 this offseason.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend