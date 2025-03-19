Florida State Football offers one of top recruits in Northeast
Florida State's coaching staff has stayed busy on the recruiting trail over the past few months, extending a ton of new offers as the board continues to expand into the spring. If anything, the effort and energy seem to be higher than in years past.
On Monday, three-star offensive tackle Marlen Bright announced that he'd earned a scholarship offer from FSU. Bright didn't reference anyone in his post but the offer likely came from offensive line coach Herb Hand or assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams.
Bright has earned interest from multiple FBS programs since the beginning of the year. Last month, he released a top-seven that included North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Illinois, Syracuse, and Stanford.
The Seminoles will have to work quickly in this recruitment as it's not believed that Bright has ever visited Tallahassee as a recruit. Florida State will need to change that in the near future whether it's an official visit or not.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 545 overall prospect, the No. 46 OT, and the No. 9 recruit in New Jersey in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
