Nole Gameday

Florida State Football offers one of top recruits in Northeast

The Seminoles are the newest suitor for the talented prospect.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
In this story:

Florida State's coaching staff has stayed busy on the recruiting trail over the past few months, extending a ton of new offers as the board continues to expand into the spring. If anything, the effort and energy seem to be higher than in years past.

On Monday, three-star offensive tackle Marlen Bright announced that he'd earned a scholarship offer from FSU. Bright didn't reference anyone in his post but the offer likely came from offensive line coach Herb Hand or assistant offensive line coach Cooper Williams.

Bright has earned interest from multiple FBS programs since the beginning of the year. Last month, he released a top-seven that included North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Illinois, Syracuse, and Stanford.

The Seminoles will have to work quickly in this recruitment as it's not believed that Bright has ever visited Tallahassee as a recruit. Florida State will need to change that in the near future whether it's an official visit or not.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 545 overall prospect, the No. 46 OT, and the No. 9 recruit in New Jersey in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

