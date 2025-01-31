Florida State offers top 100-prospect committed to Auburn Tigers
Florida State's coaching staff has had a heavy focus on the recruiting trail throughout January. Whether it's traveling around the country to meet with prospects or hosting talent on campus in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are dialed in on finding ways to upgrade their roster.
On Friday, FSU extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker and Auburn commitment, Shadarius Toodle. He referred to head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. when revealing the news on social media.
Toodle pledged to the Tigers back in July but his recruitment is still picking up. Outside of the Seminoles, Georgia also offered him earlier this month. Toodle was last on Florida State's campus in April of last year for an unofficial visit. The coaching staff will need to prioritize getting him back to town in the near future.
During his junior season, Toodle starred on both sides of the ball for Cottage Hill Christian Academy. He totaled 157 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception. Toodle also added 47 rushes for 297 yards and three touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 197 yards.
Toodle had nine games of 10+ tackles, including three contests where he reached 20 tackles. He recorded 20 tackles and four tackles for loss in a 26-20 loss to Washington County High School on August 23.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 74 overall prospect, the No. 5 LB, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a linebacker yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
