Florida State pressing on with pursuit of blue-chip defensive back
Florida State is looking to bring in multiple defensive backs in the 2026 class. The Seminoles already have a pair of safeties committed in four-star Darryl Bell III and four-star Tedarius Hughes but there are still more pieces to add to the puzzle.
One of the names near the top of the cornerback board is four-star prospect Samari Matthews. He's already set up an official visit to Tallahassee this summer and was on campus in January for a junior day. The trip gave him a chance to sit down with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
The Seminoles are jockeying with Clemson, South Carolina, and Oregon early in the spring after previously making Matthews' top-four. Penn State is also trying to get into the picture.
Matthews is hoping to make a commitment closer to the end of summer or fall. According to On3's Chad Simmons, Florida State's revamped coaching staff is a big reason why the program is still high on his list.
“The new staff really helped Florida State move up my list. Coach White is great, then coach Surtain is still there and coach Norvell is fun to talk to," Matthews said according to Simmons. "All of those guys are relationships guys. I had a great in-home with Surtain, he really showed me a lot and my visit was great in January.”
The North Carolina native is coming off a junior season where he totaled 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He helped guide Hough High School to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. Matthews forced a turnover in four of his ten appearances.
The Seminoles will need to get Matthews back on campus in the spring to have a chance at beating out the Tigers and Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 74 overall prospect, the No. 8 CB, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
