Breakout four-star quarterback expected to visit FSU Football in near future
Florida State offered three quarterbacks in January shortly after four-star signal-caller Brady Smigiel backed off his pledge to the program. The move didn't necessarily come out of left field but it did send the Seminoles firmly back into the market for a quarterback to add to #Tribe26.
One of those new targets will be on campus in late March for FSU's Legacy Weekend. Four-star quarterback is slated to make multiple trips this spring, including to Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, and Georgia Tech, per On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Bentley picked up an offer from the Seminoles on the same day Smigiel decommitted on January 26. He's an intriguing option considering his success as a first-year starter last fall.
The Texas native led Celina High School to a 16-0 record and a state championship as a junior. He passed for 3,211 yards with 47 touchdowns to seven interceptions and proved to be a threat on the ground with 923 rushing yards and 16 more scores. Bentley was invited to participate in the Navy All-American Bowl and finished the game 4/12 passing for 46 yards.
Since the beginning of the new year, Bentley has picked up offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, UCF, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Kansas State, among others.
Outside of Bentley, the Seminoles extended scholarships to five-star Houston pledge Keisean Henderson and four-star Landon Duckworth. The latter is probably the most realistic option for FSU at this time due to Duckworth's relationship with offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn which dates back to his team as the head coach at UCF.
Bentley's trip to Florida State in a few weeks will be important as the Seminoles try to establish themselves as a legitimate contender for the trending national recruit. The coaching staff will likely prioritize locking in an official visit date.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 151 overall prospect, the No. 10 QB, and the No. 18 recruit in Texas in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
