Florida State Re-Offers 6-foot-6 Offensive Lineman Out of South Florida
The Florida State Seminoles are continuing to bolster their offensive line into the future. The Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle Joel Ervin on Tuesday following a visit with offensive line coach Herb Hand.
Ervin visited FSU in November and recently named the program in his top-10 a few weeks ago.
Ervin and the Green Wave finished 8-4 last season, and although unranked, he holds offers from the Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Purdue Boilermakers, University of South Florida Bulls, Syracuse Orange, and West Virginia Mountaineers. Fort Myers High School ranked sixth out of all Southwest Florida schools according to News-Press.com.
Florida State currently has a top-10 recruiting class in 2026, ranked at No. 7, and holds a commitment from 6-foot-7, 290-pound three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne. The 'Noles have the No. 5 transfer class heading into the upcoming season.
Under new offensive line coach Herb Hand, who was previously at UCF, the 'Noles have beefed up its line up front, adding transfer offensive linemen Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest), Micah Pettus (Ole Miss), Gunnar Hansen (Vanderbilt), and Adrian Medley (UCF) for the 2025 season.
