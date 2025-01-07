Ex-FSU Wide Receivers Coach Supports Two Former Seminole Standouts With Arizona Cardinals
The bond between a player and a coach is sacred and it's one that will last a lifetime. It's a relationship like no other, formed through blood, sweat, and hard work.
Despite Florida State moving on from wide receivers coach Ron Dugans in November, the former assistant made it a point to support two Seminole standouts over the weekend during their final game of the season for the Arizona Cardinals. Dugans and his family were in Glendale on Sunday to show their recognition to running back Trey Benson and defensive back Jammie Robinson.
Arizona ended up scoring a season-high 47 points in a blowout victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Benson was unable to play after being placed on injured reserve last week due to an ankle injury. Robinson, who was claimed by the Cardinals in December after being cut by Carolina, didn't see action in the game.
Dugans was also able to meet up with former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas. The two crossed paths in 2017-18 when Dugans was with the Hurricanes. Dallas rushed once for 22 yards and added a reception for five yards in Arizona's 47-24 win.
Benson ended his rookie season with 63 rushes for 291 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 59 yards. He accumulated a season-best ten carries for 62 yards in a 31-6 win against the New York Jets on November 10. Benson is expected to be a key piece moving forward in Arizona.
Robinson didn't make an appearance during his stint with the Cardinals, it remains to be seen if the team will keep him around this offseason. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and totaled three tackles in six appearances with the Panthers this season.
Dugans worked with Robinson (2021-22) and Benson (2022-23) in Tallahassee. Robinson and Benson were both on the Seminole squad that won ten games and defeated Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Benson returned the following year and helped guide FSU to a 13-1 record and its first ACC Championship since 2014.
Since being fired by Florida State a few months ago, Dugans has yet to announce his next move. He has 20+ years of coaching experience, spending time at FSU, Miami, South Florida, Louisville, and with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. Dugans was a member of the 1999 National Championship team during his playing career with the Seminoles and suited up for the Bengals for four years.
Florida State officially announced the hiring of new wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. in December.
