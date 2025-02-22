Florida State safety commitment schedules official visit to Miami Hurricanes
Florida State has built the foundation of its 2026 class over the past few years, netting commitments from multiple underclassmen who are now blue-chip recruits as rising seniors. The list includes four-star safety Tedarius Hughes after he pledged to the Seminoles over Syracuse and Louisville last summer.
Two months into the new year, Hughes is seeing his recruitment begin to skyrocket. He's picked up offers from Florida and Maryland. Plus, the Miami Hurricanes are turning up the heat on the South Florida prospect.
Head coach Mario Cristobal and multiple staffers checked in on Hughes in January. Now, he's scheduled an official visit to Miami this summer that will fall from May 30 to June 1. Hughes is expected to officially visit Florida State in late June.
The Seminoles sent head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. to meet with Hughes and help stave off other programs last month. He was in Tallahassee earlier this month for a junior day.
Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.
The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 377 overall prospect, the No. 29 S, and the No. 56 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
