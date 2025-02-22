Nole Gameday

Florida State safety commitment schedules official visit to Miami Hurricanes

The four-star prospect has been pledged to the Seminoles since last summer.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State has built the foundation of its 2026 class over the past few years, netting commitments from multiple underclassmen who are now blue-chip recruits as rising seniors. The list includes four-star safety Tedarius Hughes after he pledged to the Seminoles over Syracuse and Louisville last summer.

Two months into the new year, Hughes is seeing his recruitment begin to skyrocket. He's picked up offers from Florida and Maryland. Plus, the Miami Hurricanes are turning up the heat on the South Florida prospect.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and multiple staffers checked in on Hughes in January. Now, he's scheduled an official visit to Miami this summer that will fall from May 30 to June 1. Hughes is expected to officially visit Florida State in late June.

The Seminoles sent head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. to meet with Hughes and help stave off other programs last month. He was in Tallahassee earlier this month for a junior day.

Hughes had a big junior year for South Dade High School, contributing on both sides of the ball for a team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.

The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 377 overall prospect, the No. 29 S, and the No. 56 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

