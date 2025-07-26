Nole Gameday

Florida State upgrades #Tribe26 with addition of three-star OL Da'Ron Parks

The Seminoles now hold the No. 13 recruiting class in the country after beating out Ohio State and Auburn.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is adding its third commitment of the month to #Tribe26.

The Seminoles have filled out the class since the beginning of the summer, sitting among the top 15 in the country. With that being said, the coaching staff is still searching for the final pieces of the group in the prep ranks.

On Saturday, FSU pulled off a big win on the recruiting trail, securing a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks.

Parks chose the Seminoles over Ohio State, Auburn, and Kentucky.

The rising senior was in Tallahassee for an official visit from June 13-15. He also saw Auburn, Ohio State, Kentucky, and Rutgers since the middle of May.

Parks has been a longtime target for the Seminoles, who offered him back in June of 2023. Since the coaching changes on offense, offensive line coach Herb Hand prioritized the massive offensive lineman.

That paid off for Florida State in the end.

The West Virginia native transferred closer to home for his final season at the prep level. He'll be suiting up for Nitro High School. Parks projects to play along the interior at the college level.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 350 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

With the addition of Parks, Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 15 to No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

