Florida State upgrades #Tribe26 with addition of three-star OL Da'Ron Parks
Florida State is adding its third commitment of the month to #Tribe26.
The Seminoles have filled out the class since the beginning of the summer, sitting among the top 15 in the country. With that being said, the coaching staff is still searching for the final pieces of the group in the prep ranks.
On Saturday, FSU pulled off a big win on the recruiting trail, securing a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks.
Parks chose the Seminoles over Ohio State, Auburn, and Kentucky.
The rising senior was in Tallahassee for an official visit from June 13-15. He also saw Auburn, Ohio State, Kentucky, and Rutgers since the middle of May.
Parks has been a longtime target for the Seminoles, who offered him back in June of 2023. Since the coaching changes on offense, offensive line coach Herb Hand prioritized the massive offensive lineman.
That paid off for Florida State in the end.
The West Virginia native transferred closer to home for his final season at the prep level. He'll be suiting up for Nitro High School. Parks projects to play along the interior at the college level.
The 6-foot-5, 350-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 350 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 1 recruit in West Virginia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
With the addition of Parks, Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul moves from No. 15 to No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
