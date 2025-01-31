Florida State visits talented linebacker, Brother of current Seminole defender
Nearly two years ago, Florida State was recruiting linebacker Caleb LaVallee before he signed with North Carolina, hosting him for a pair of visits where he was joined by his parents and younger brother, Noah. Flash forward to 2025 and Caleb has transferred to Tallahassee to continue his college career while Noah is a rising senior who is picking up interest from P4 programs.
The Seminoles actually offered Noah LaVallee in April of 2024. He's becoming a name to know on FSU's recruiting board. On Thursday, head coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to Georgia to meet with LaVallee. Norvell has been making his way across the country to show a presence with some of the program's top targets in the 2026 class.
READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State
LaVallee was on campus earlier this month to attend one of Florida State's junior days. He also took two trips to town during the fall and was alongside his brother during his transfer recruitment. LaVallee has been able to see the Seminoles at all different levels and is very familiar with the program.
In January, LaVallee has picked up offers from programs such as Wake Forest, Kansas State, Kansas, Memphis, Cincinnati, James Madison, and Florida Atlantic. Ole Miss also dropped in on him a few weeks ago.
The Georgia native is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 124 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, and a blocked punt. LaVallee had 10+ tackles in nine games, including a season-high 18 tackles in a loss to North Cobb High School on September 20.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker has not yet been ranked in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 10 in the country. The Seminoles haven't landed a linebacker yet.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry