Florida State four-star safety commitment picks up offer from SEC school
Longtime Florida State pledge and four-star safety, Darryl Bell III, has been gaining plenty of interest from other programs over the last few weeks. He even took an unofficial visit to Alabama earlier this month and seems intent on exploring his options leading up to his senior season.
On Monday, Bell III announced that he'd picked up an offer from Auburn. The Tigers join a growing list of suitors who have extended him a scholarship since the calendar flipped to 2025, including Georgia, Nebraska, North Carolina, and FAMU.
READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space
Bell III has visited Florida State often since his initial pledge but he's yet to make it back to campus this offseason. Head coach Mike Norvell did drop by to check in on him in January but a return trip in the near future would definitely be a welcome sight.
Bell III is coming off a productive junior season where he totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, two blocked punts, one blocked kick, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 23 yards and another score.
He totaled a season-best eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and an interception that he took back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 20-7 victory against American High School on October 5.
The Florida native added seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked kick in a 27-21 playoff defeat to Boca Raton High School on November 15. Bell III played a key role on a Goleman High School team that finished 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.
The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 355 overall prospect, the No. 27 S, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former FSU Football standouts, including Jared Verse and Jordan Travis, recognized at FSU-UM basketball game
• Malique Ewin dominates as FSU Basketball completes season sweep of Miami, 74-66
• Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?
• True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn