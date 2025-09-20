Nole Gameday

Former FSU football commit returns to campus as Seminoles face Kent State

Could the Seminoles make another run at one of their former commitments?

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches as his players take the field. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State1072
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches as his players take the field. The Florida State Seminoles lost to the North Carolina State Wolfpack 14-28 Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State1072 / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Recruiting is fluid in college football. Things can change by the day, particularly when you're talking about NIL and the emotions of teenagers.

Florida State has never been a program to hold a grudge when recruits switch up since head coach Mike Norvell took over. Usually, when a prospect decommits from the Seminoles or chooses another school, FSU continues to pursue them all the way to the finish line.

Sometimes, that even leads those players on a road back to Tallahassee.

That appears to be no different in the case of four-star safety and 2027 recruit, Jaylen Scott. Earlier this year, Scott became Florida State's first commitment in #Tribe27.

However, he flipped to Auburn in June, a school which is closer to home.

Months later, Scott plans to return to the program that held his pledge first.

Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott Visiting FSU For Kent State Game

Patrick Surtain Sr.
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to his social media, Scott will be in Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend when the Seminoles take on Kent State. This is his first trip to campus since his initial decision in January.

Scott will get a chance to spend plenty of time around defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., safeties coach Evan Cooper, and defensive coordinator Tony White.

During the first three games of his junior season at Williamson High School, Scott has totaled 27 tackles, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and three blocked punts.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 185 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

