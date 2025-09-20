Former FSU football commit returns to campus as Seminoles face Kent State
Recruiting is fluid in college football. Things can change by the day, particularly when you're talking about NIL and the emotions of teenagers.
Florida State has never been a program to hold a grudge when recruits switch up since head coach Mike Norvell took over. Usually, when a prospect decommits from the Seminoles or chooses another school, FSU continues to pursue them all the way to the finish line.
Sometimes, that even leads those players on a road back to Tallahassee.
That appears to be no different in the case of four-star safety and 2027 recruit, Jaylen Scott. Earlier this year, Scott became Florida State's first commitment in #Tribe27.
However, he flipped to Auburn in June, a school which is closer to home.
Months later, Scott plans to return to the program that held his pledge first.
Four-Star DB Jaylen Scott Visiting FSU For Kent State Game
According to his social media, Scott will be in Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend when the Seminoles take on Kent State. This is his first trip to campus since his initial decision in January.
Scott will get a chance to spend plenty of time around defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., safeties coach Evan Cooper, and defensive coordinator Tony White.
During the first three games of his junior season at Williamson High School, Scott has totaled 27 tackles, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and three blocked punts.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 185 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 6 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams, four-star defensive back Bryce Williams, and three-star defensive back Jemari Foreman.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
