Florida State hosting JUCO pass-rushing standout for official visit

The Florida State Seminoles are aiming to bring the Tampa native back to the Sunshine State.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Florida State University head coach Mike Norvell before the game at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
The Early Signing Period is less than a month away, and with each week that passes, it seems a little more likely that head coach Mike Norvell remains the guiding hand of the Florida State football program.

Despite public pressure and a 6-15 record over the last two seasons, the Seminoles have continued their efforts on the recruiting trail.

Florida State is looking to finish the cycle strong, and that means making a few more additions to #Tribe26.

JUCO DE, Tampa native Josh Warren Jr. Officially Visiting FSU

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

After picking up an offer from Florida State last month, three-star JUCO defensive end Josh Warren Jr. announced his plans to officially visit the Seminoles for the home game against Virginia Tech.

Warren Jr. was previously on campus for the game against Pittsburgh. The coaching staff extended him a scholarship following meeting with him in person.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Warren Jr. was a member of the 2025 class out of Wharton High School as a prep recruit. However, he decided to go the JUCO route with Georgia Military College.

The gamble has paid off as Warren Jr. earned offers from West Virginia, NC State, SMU, Minnesota, Maryland, USF, and FIU, among others. He's scheduled official visits to West Virginia and NC State, which will take place after he sees Florida State.

In ten games at Georgia Military College, Warren Jr. has totaled 22 tackles, ten tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. He's recorded two sacks in three separate games.

Warren Jr.'s defensive coordinator at GMC is Antonio Rodriguez, who was a defensive graduate assistant at Florida State from 2022-24. Rodriguez is one of the youngest defensive coordinators in the country this season.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 28 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 4 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive end Chris Carbin.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

