Florida State hosting JUCO pass-rushing standout for official visit
The Early Signing Period is less than a month away, and with each week that passes, it seems a little more likely that head coach Mike Norvell remains the guiding hand of the Florida State football program.
Despite public pressure and a 6-15 record over the last two seasons, the Seminoles have continued their efforts on the recruiting trail.
Florida State is looking to finish the cycle strong, and that means making a few more additions to #Tribe26.
JUCO DE, Tampa native Josh Warren Jr. Officially Visiting FSU
After picking up an offer from Florida State last month, three-star JUCO defensive end Josh Warren Jr. announced his plans to officially visit the Seminoles for the home game against Virginia Tech.
Warren Jr. was previously on campus for the game against Pittsburgh. The coaching staff extended him a scholarship following meeting with him in person.
A native of Tampa, Florida, Warren Jr. was a member of the 2025 class out of Wharton High School as a prep recruit. However, he decided to go the JUCO route with Georgia Military College.
The gamble has paid off as Warren Jr. earned offers from West Virginia, NC State, SMU, Minnesota, Maryland, USF, and FIU, among others. He's scheduled official visits to West Virginia and NC State, which will take place after he sees Florida State.
In ten games at Georgia Military College, Warren Jr. has totaled 22 tackles, ten tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. He's recorded two sacks in three separate games.
Warren Jr.'s defensive coordinator at GMC is Antonio Rodriguez, who was a defensive graduate assistant at Florida State from 2022-24. Rodriguez is one of the youngest defensive coordinators in the country this season.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 28 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 4 JUCO EDGE, and the No. 1 JUCO recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star defensive end Chris Carbin.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
