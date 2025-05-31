Former Florida State star takes unexpected jab at Atlanta Falcons
One player in a long list of great running backs that have traveled through the doors of the Moore Athletic Center in Tallahassee, Florida, is former Florida State star Devonta Freeman, who was an integral part of the 2013 BCS National Championship squad.
Freeman had multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the NFL and a trip to Super Bowl LI in 2017 after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Over the course of an eight-year NFL career, the two-time Pro Bowler made stops with the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens, and the New York Giants.
The 5-foot-8, 206-pound running back was released by the Ravens in 2021, and there has been a lot of speculation about his retirement due to either not being able to come to a mutual agreement with NFL franchises or injuries from the vigorous nature of the running back position and the injuries he's suffered over the years.
Although a late draft pick, Freeman worked his way into a starting role, which is consistent with the work ethic and ability he displayed during the three years he spent with the 'Noles. He took to social media to express the work he has put in over the years and added a touch of salt to the seasoning with an unexpected jab at the Falcons.
"The Atlanta Falcons didn’t want me to be a starter, but I took that sh**!”
Freeman is reportedly involved with a venture called 'Free,' described as a freestyle sports and entertainment agency, though specific details about its operations remain limited
The fact that he went from an overlooked draft pick to an NFL starter and Super Bowl contributor speaks volumes about his determination and talent. Whether on the field or from the sidelines, the former 'Nole remains a model for grit and the enduring legacy of Florida State running backs.
