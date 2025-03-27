Nole Gameday

Florida State offers productive 4-star defender

The Seminoles have extended a new scholarship on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Patrick Surtain 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Florida State's coaching staff has continued to put out new offers into the spring. With FBS programs now allowed to host unlimited official visits, recruiting boards are expanding at a rapid rate.

On Wednesday, four-star safety Keenan Harris announced that he'd picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Harris referred to defensive coordinator Tony White and assistant quarterbacks coach Brendan Bognar when revealing the news on social media.

READ MORE: Closer look at Tommy Castellanos, Brock Glenn in FSU Football's latest practice highlights

Harris has earned plenty of interest since the new year with programs such as Texas A&M, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Purdue, and Minnesota joining his recruitment.

The Missouri native is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 108 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions with one of those being returned for a touchdown. He had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles on September 27.

Harris also caught 23 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown and returned a punt for a score too.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 345 overall prospect, the No. 28 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Missouri in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: QB Brock Glenn explains why he stuck with FSU Football this offseason

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Florida State defender names true freshman wide receiver as spring standout

• FSU Football transfer defender impressing Mike Norvell in major way

 Mike Norvell highlights standout true freshman for FSU Football's offense early in spring

 Florida State Football announces major video board renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting