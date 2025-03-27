Florida State offers productive 4-star defender
Florida State's coaching staff has continued to put out new offers into the spring. With FBS programs now allowed to host unlimited official visits, recruiting boards are expanding at a rapid rate.
On Wednesday, four-star safety Keenan Harris announced that he'd picked up an offer from the Seminoles. Harris referred to defensive coordinator Tony White and assistant quarterbacks coach Brendan Bognar when revealing the news on social media.
Harris has earned plenty of interest since the new year with programs such as Texas A&M, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Purdue, and Minnesota joining his recruitment.
The Missouri native is coming off a dominant junior season where he totaled 108 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions with one of those being returned for a touchdown. He had five games of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles on September 27.
Harris also caught 23 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown and returned a punt for a score too.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 345 overall prospect, the No. 28 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Missouri in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
