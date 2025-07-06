Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football legacy flips script with decision to join bitter rival

A recruit with ties to the Seminoles went off the board to one of the program's top rivals.

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class is filled with recruits who have ties to Tallahassee.

Throughout the year, the Seminoles have landed legacy prospects such as four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star cornerback Jay Timmons, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Garnet and gold ties on the roster are something head coach Mike Norvell has prioritized over the last half-decade.

Florida State was interested in adding at least one more Seminole legacy to its ranks. However, four-star cornerback Brody Jennings committed to one of the program's top rivals on Saturday.

Per his social media, Jennings has flipped from Michigan to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over FSU in the process.

The Seminoles received one of Jennings' final official visits from June 17-19. He also saw Miami, Michigan, Florida, and Auburn this summer.

During his junior season at Mandarin High School, Jennings totaled 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and one interception.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 277 overall prospect, the No. 24 CB, and the No. 43 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Jennings is the son of former Florida State standout linebacker Bradley Jennings, who passed away in May. The elder Jennings starred at FSU from 1997-2001, winning a national title with the program in 1999 and earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2001. He was a three-year starter for the Seminoles, totaling 339 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

There are also family ties to Miami as his older brother, Bradley Jennings Jr., and sister, Brittney Jennings, both competed for the Hurricanes.

In recent weeks, the Seminoles have added Timmons to their commitment list to join four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson. FSU is also trending for five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Published
