Florida State Seminoles football legacy flips script with decision to join bitter rival
Florida State's #Tribe26 recruiting class is filled with recruits who have ties to Tallahassee.
Throughout the year, the Seminoles have landed legacy prospects such as four-star wide receiver Devin Carter, four-star cornerback Jay Timmons, and three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Garnet and gold ties on the roster are something head coach Mike Norvell has prioritized over the last half-decade.
Florida State was interested in adding at least one more Seminole legacy to its ranks. However, four-star cornerback Brody Jennings committed to one of the program's top rivals on Saturday.
Per his social media, Jennings has flipped from Michigan to Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over FSU in the process.
The Seminoles received one of Jennings' final official visits from June 17-19. He also saw Miami, Michigan, Florida, and Auburn this summer.
During his junior season at Mandarin High School, Jennings totaled 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and one interception.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 277 overall prospect, the No. 24 CB, and the No. 43 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Jennings is the son of former Florida State standout linebacker Bradley Jennings, who passed away in May. The elder Jennings starred at FSU from 1997-2001, winning a national title with the program in 1999 and earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2001. He was a three-year starter for the Seminoles, totaling 339 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions.
There are also family ties to Miami as his older brother, Bradley Jennings Jr., and sister, Brittney Jennings, both competed for the Hurricanes.
In recent weeks, the Seminoles have added Timmons to their commitment list to join four-star safety Darryl Bell III, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson. FSU is also trending for five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
