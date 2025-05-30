Former Seminole great and national champ dies at 47 years old
Florida State unexpectedly lost a member of the football family earlier this week.
On Wednesday, former FSU standout linebacker and 1999 national champion, Bradley Jennings, passed away. He was 47 years old.
Jennings starred in garnet and gold from 1997-2001, signing with the Seminoles over Auburn and West Virginia. After redshirting in 1997 and contributing as a member of the rotation the following season, Jennings entered the starting lineup in 1998 and never looked back.
Over his final three seasons at Florida State, Jennings continued to increase his production. In 2001, he recorded a career-high 121 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, seven pass deflections, and one interception. He earned first-team All-ACC honors and fourth-team All-America honors for his performance.
Jennings was a starter on Florida State's second national championship team in 1999. In his career, he totaled 339 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Jennings recorded 14+ tackles in four separate games during his final year in garnet and gold.
Three weeks before the 2002 NFL Draft, Jennings was shot twice in his shoulder. He went undrafted and never played professionally, instead getting into coaching at the high school ranks with Mandarin and Sandalwood.
Jennings is survived by three sons who will all play at the college level by the time everything is said and done.
Bradley Jennings Jr. signed with Miami in 2017 and ended his career at Indiana. Jennings Jr. has since transitioned into coaching with Lyons College as the linebackers coach. He's also spent time at UT-Martin and Oberlin College.
Branden Jennings, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, initially committed to Florida State before flipping to Michigan. He ultimately signed with Maryland. Jennings announced plans to transfer to Kansas State after one season but ended up at UCF instead. He went on to spend a season a Hinds Community College and is now at Mississippi State.
Brody Jennings is a four-star a prospect in the 2026 class. He's been committed to Michigan since July of 2024. Jennings picked up an offer from Florida State last November but he hasn't set an official visit to Tallahassee.
