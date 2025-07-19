Nole Gameday

Florida State Seminoles football makes the cut for 4-star recruit

The Seminoles are looking to stacking up talent through the prep ranks.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks to the replay screen at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks to the replay screen at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during the first half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
The Florida State Seminoles are inside the top-10 in the recruitment of a blue-chip offensive lineman in the 2027 class.

Early on in #Tribe27, the Seminoles sit amongst the best in the country with three commitments. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will look to add to the group over the coming years.

Earlier this month, four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams announced he was cutting things down to ten. Florida State was included on the list alongside Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State.

Williams has held an offer from the Seminoles since January. He took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in March and returned in April. FSU will likely be trying to get him to a home game in the fall.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 115 overall prospect, the No. 4 IOL, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

