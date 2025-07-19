Florida State Seminoles football makes the cut for 4-star recruit
The Florida State Seminoles are inside the top-10 in the recruitment of a blue-chip offensive lineman in the 2027 class.
Early on in #Tribe27, the Seminoles sit amongst the best in the country with three commitments. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will look to add to the group over the coming years.
READ MORE: Alabama Crimson Tide star fires back at FSU Football QB with sharp message
Earlier this month, four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams announced he was cutting things down to ten. Florida State was included on the list alongside Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State.
Williams has held an offer from the Seminoles since January. He took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in March and returned in April. FSU will likely be trying to get him to a home game in the fall.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 115 overall prospect, the No. 4 IOL, and the No. 4 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok