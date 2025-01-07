Florida State Wide Receiver Signee Earns Prestigious Honor For Dominant Senior Season
Florida State's wide receiver room is getting an influx of talent this offseason. The Seminoles went to every possible avenue to upgrade the roster, landing experienced players out of the transfer portal, high-level junior college recruits, and multiple high school prospects.
It's hard to pick which pass-catcher to be the most excited about but no one would blame you if your mind wanders to four-star wide receiver signee Jayvan Boggs. After all, he just put together one of the most impressive senior seasons in the history of the state of Florida.
Boggs led Cocoa High School to a third consecutive state championship after catching 99 passes for 2,133 yards and 21 touchdowns. He set the single-game state record for receiving yards (378) in the playoff semifinals and finished just 26 yards short of the single-season state record. Over his four seasons at the prep level, Boggs totaled 234 receptions for 4,363 yards and a whopping 50 touchdowns.
The talented Seminole recently earned a prestigious honor for his performance in 2024. On Monday, Boggs was one of just three wide receivers in the country to be named a First-Team MaxPreps High School Football All-American. He did find himself snubbed for Florida Player of the Year by Miami wide receiver signee Malachi Toney.
Toney reclassified to the 2025 class in September, making last fall his final season at the high school level. He was forced to step in at quarterback in the playoffs following an injury. On the season, Toney completed 38/53 passes for 524 yards with eight touchdowns to one interception, rushed 34 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 58 passes for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. Toney had two more touchdowns than Boggs but had 377 fewer total yards.
Boggs is already in Tallahassee and was spotted working out with quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos over the weekend. He's an early enrollee which means he'll have the luxury of going through spring practice to acclimate at the college level. There's an opportunity for him to play early in his career if he continues to look as polished as he did in high school.
The 6-foot-0.5, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 213 overall prospect, the No. 26 WR, and the No. 31 recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. He was one of four pass-catchers to sign with the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period alongside four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Florida State also landed former USC wide receiver transfer Duce Robinson and former Tennessee wide receiver transfer Squirrel White.
