FSU football lands colossal JUCO recruit over Oklahoma State

The Florida State Seminoles are dipping into the JUCO ranks to add talent in the trenches.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks down the field. The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks down the field. The Miami Hurricanes lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-3 at the half on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Florida State's offensive line is going to look a lot different next season. All five starters have exhausted their eligibility, and the only players remaining on the roster are largely unproven and inexperienced.

That means it's a big offseason for the Seminoles in the trenches. From the prep ranks, JUCO level, and transfer portal, FSU needs to find talent that can make an immediate impact in Tallahassee.

Going into the Early Signing Period, the program is adding another offensive lineman to #Tribe26.

JUCO OL Steven Moore Commits to FSU Over Oklahoma State

Steven Moore
Steven Moore/Twitter

On Tuesday evening, three-star offensive lineman Steven Moore announced his commitment to Florida State over an offer list that included Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Fresno State, and Charlotte, among others.

The Seminoles recently popped up on the radar for Moore, hosting him for an official visit shortly after the loss to the Florida Gators. Florida State offered him earlier in the day, and he didn't waste any time hopping on board.

Moore is a sophomore at Garden City Community College. He's spent the last two years as a starter at left guard.

The Tennessee native will have two years of eligibility remaining in Tallahassee.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 102 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 16 JUCO OT, and the No. 22 JUCO recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Moore, Florida State holds 29 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis, and three-star offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

Published
