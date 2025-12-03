FSU football lands colossal JUCO recruit over Oklahoma State
Florida State's offensive line is going to look a lot different next season. All five starters have exhausted their eligibility, and the only players remaining on the roster are largely unproven and inexperienced.
That means it's a big offseason for the Seminoles in the trenches. From the prep ranks, JUCO level, and transfer portal, FSU needs to find talent that can make an immediate impact in Tallahassee.
Going into the Early Signing Period, the program is adding another offensive lineman to #Tribe26.
JUCO OL Steven Moore Commits to FSU Over Oklahoma State
On Tuesday evening, three-star offensive lineman Steven Moore announced his commitment to Florida State over an offer list that included Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Fresno State, and Charlotte, among others.
The Seminoles recently popped up on the radar for Moore, hosting him for an official visit shortly after the loss to the Florida Gators. Florida State offered him earlier in the day, and he didn't waste any time hopping on board.
Moore is a sophomore at Garden City Community College. He's spent the last two years as a starter at left guard.
The Tennessee native will have two years of eligibility remaining in Tallahassee.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 102 overall JUCO prospect, the No. 16 JUCO OT, and the No. 22 JUCO recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Moore, Florida State holds 29 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis, and three-star offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
