Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football player urges top recruit to join Seminoles

There could be a twist to help sway the top-20 running back to Tallahassee.

Tommy Mire

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

As spring camp wraps up and summer workouts begin, the Florida State Seminoles are turning their focus to #Tribe26. With nine verbal commitments, FSU currently holds the No. 18 recruiting class in the country. Now, one of the nation’s top running backs has trimmed his list to six, and the 'Noles have made the cut.

Four-star Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer recently listed Florida State, along with powerhouses like Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, among the schools he could pledge his talents to next season, and an extra twist could sway him to land in Tallahassee, Florida.

Former FSU wide receiver Ermon Lane has personally asked FSU head coach Mike Norvell to give him a call to help Latimer, his younger cousin, end up in garnet and gold. Lane played for the 'Noles from 2014-17, playing on both sides of the ball, switching back-and-forth from safety to wide receiver.

"Someone tell Coach Norvell to call me personally!!! My lil cousin gotta be a Florida State Seminole next season!!!! GO NOLES," Lane wrote on social media.

Latimer has over 50 offers and rushed for 1,113 yards for 15 touchdowns on 156 carries while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. He was also effective in the passing game, hauling in 353 yards with an additional four scores through the air.

READ MORE: FSU Football set to host a top defensive transfer portal target

The 5'11'', 205-pound Tyrone, Georgia native was offered by Florida State in January and currently has official visits scheduled with Miami, Texas, and Wisconsin this summer.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

Freshman Ousmane Kromah (summer)

READ MORE: Las Vegas Raiders projected to improve defense with former FSU standout in mock draft

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting