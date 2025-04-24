Former FSU Football player urges top recruit to join Seminoles
As spring camp wraps up and summer workouts begin, the Florida State Seminoles are turning their focus to #Tribe26. With nine verbal commitments, FSU currently holds the No. 18 recruiting class in the country. Now, one of the nation’s top running backs has trimmed his list to six, and the 'Noles have made the cut.
Four-star Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer recently listed Florida State, along with powerhouses like Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, among the schools he could pledge his talents to next season, and an extra twist could sway him to land in Tallahassee, Florida.
Former FSU wide receiver Ermon Lane has personally asked FSU head coach Mike Norvell to give him a call to help Latimer, his younger cousin, end up in garnet and gold. Lane played for the 'Noles from 2014-17, playing on both sides of the ball, switching back-and-forth from safety to wide receiver.
"Someone tell Coach Norvell to call me personally!!! My lil cousin gotta be a Florida State Seminole next season!!!! GO NOLES," Lane wrote on social media.
Latimer has over 50 offers and rushed for 1,113 yards for 15 touchdowns on 156 carries while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. He was also effective in the passing game, hauling in 353 yards with an additional four scores through the air.
The 5'11'', 205-pound Tyrone, Georgia native was offered by Florida State in January and currently has official visits scheduled with Miami, Texas, and Wisconsin this summer.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have at Running Back for the 2025 Season?
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Sophomore Sam Singleton, Jr.
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
Freshman Ousmane Kromah (summer)
