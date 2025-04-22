FSU Football set to host a top defensive transfer portal target
Spring camp is over for the Florida State Seminoles, and the NCAA Transfer Portal is in full effect. The 'Noles finished relatively unscathed on the defensive transfers this cycle; they've seen eight leave the program this spring.
While the FSU decided not to add a defensive back from the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, the 'Noles could be adding one in the spring. Per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, FSU is set to host one of the top defensive backs in the transfer market this week in senior four-star transfer DB Jeremiah Wilson out of Houston.
Wilson played in all 12 games, starting the final eight games of the season while coming in second on the team with four interceptions in 2024. He finished the season with 24 tackles, four TFLs, and 10 pass breakups. He graded out with an 86.9 defensive grade per Pro Football Focus, ranking him fourth among Power Four cornerbacks. The 5'10'', 185-pound defender also ranked seventh last season in coverage at 87.8.
Florida State would be the third college program for Wilson, as he spent two years with the Syracuse Orange before transferring to the Cougars. There he played in 22 games and tallied 37 tackles, three for a loss, six passes defended, and an interception.
The Seminoles have a relationship going in their favor as Wilson played under defensive coordinator Tony White in 2022 when he was at Syracuse.
Bringing in the No. 8 transfer prospect could do wonders for a backfield that has battled with injuries. Redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, junior safety Conrad Hussey, and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph have all missed time this spring, so adding a top talent to fill the void during summer workouts heading into the fall is a priority for the 'Noles.
If the 'Noles do land the Kissimee, Florida, native, he will be playing under White and safeties coach Evan Cooper with one year of eligibility remaining.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
