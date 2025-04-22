Nole Gameday

FSU Football set to host a top defensive transfer portal target

The Seminoles eye key addition as injuries continue to thin the defensive backfield.

Tommy Mire

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Imag
Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Imag / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spring camp is over for the Florida State Seminoles, and the NCAA Transfer Portal is in full effect. The 'Noles finished relatively unscathed on the defensive transfers this cycle; they've seen eight leave the program this spring.

While the FSU decided not to add a defensive back from the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, the 'Noles could be adding one in the spring. Per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, FSU is set to host one of the top defensive backs in the transfer market this week in senior four-star transfer DB Jeremiah Wilson out of Houston.

Wilson played in all 12 games, starting the final eight games of the season while coming in second on the team with four interceptions in 2024. He finished the season with 24 tackles, four TFLs, and 10 pass breakups. He graded out with an 86.9 defensive grade per Pro Football Focus, ranking him fourth among Power Four cornerbacks. The 5'10'', 185-pound defender also ranked seventh last season in coverage at 87.8.

READ MORE: Former FSU football quarterback visiting SEC school

Florida State would be the third college program for Wilson, as he spent two years with the Syracuse Orange before transferring to the Cougars. There he played in 22 games and tallied 37 tackles, three for a loss, six passes defended, and an interception.

The Seminoles have a relationship going in their favor as Wilson played under defensive coordinator Tony White in 2022 when he was at Syracuse.

Bringing in the No. 8 transfer prospect could do wonders for a backfield that has battled with injuries. Redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown, junior safety Conrad Hussey, and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph have all missed time this spring, so adding a top talent to fill the void during summer workouts heading into the fall is a priority for the 'Noles.

If the 'Noles do land the Kissimee, Florida, native, he will be playing under White and safeties coach Evan Cooper with one year of eligibility remaining.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

READ MORE: Former FSU football All-American projected to land with the Indianapolis Colts

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football