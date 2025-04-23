Nole Gameday

Las Vegas Raiders projected to improve defense with former FSU standout in mock draft

The Seminole standout could find himself with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.

Jackson Bakich

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
A former Florida State defensive lineman has been projected to go in the third round in one of the latest mock drafts from ESPN's Jordan Reid. The ESPN reporter has an AFC West squad selecting the former Seminole with the 68th pick.

The Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive line talent, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields throughout the 2024 season. Both players were finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, with Verse taking the mantle.

With the 2025 NFL Draft beginning this week, seven-round mock drafts are taking shape. Reid has former FSU DT Josh Farmer heading to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 68th selection in this year's draft.

Reid wrote this of Farmer in his article:

"Farmer has the potential to be an early starter at 1-technique alongside Christian Wilkins. He is stout against the run and can generate some excitement as a pass rusher."

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.

During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Jackson Bakich
