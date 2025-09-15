Former UCLA pledge locks in Florida State football visit
Recruits wanted to see positive signs from the Florida State Seminoles to begin the 2025 season in Tallahassee.
That's more than been the case with Florida State earning a signature win over Alabama and following that up with a 77-3 shellacking of East Texas A&M. The Seminoles have quickly generated some useful momentum on the recruiting trail with December's Early Signing Period not too far off.
Things have gotten to the point where FSU will have an opportunity flip a multitude of recruits leading up to the conclusion of the cycle.
The Seminoles are putting in early groundwork with a former UCLA commitment who reopened their recruitment on Sunday after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster.
Three-Star Pass-Rusher Planning Visit To Florida State
Shortly after backing off his pledge to UCLA, three-star defensive end Yahya Gaad announced his plans to visit Florida State for the home matchup against Kent State this weekend.
Gaad originally committed to the Bruins back in May. He was also briefly pledged to SMU.
The senior out of South Gibson High School unofficially visited Ole Miss last week. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since December of 2024.
Last season, Gaad recorded 50 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble in 11 games.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass-rusher is regarded as the No. 472 overall prospect, the No. 54 DL, and the No. 15 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles have yet to land a defensive end. Other options on the board include four-star Jarius Rodgers (Syracuse commit), three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), three-star Chris Carbin (Georgia Tech commit), and three-star Gustaf Henriks Ras.
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
