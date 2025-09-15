Nole Gameday

Former UCLA pledge locks in Florida State football visit

The Seminoles are exploring their options along the edge to stack up #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Recruits wanted to see positive signs from the Florida State Seminoles to begin the 2025 season in Tallahassee.

That's more than been the case with Florida State earning a signature win over Alabama and following that up with a 77-3 shellacking of East Texas A&M. The Seminoles have quickly generated some useful momentum on the recruiting trail with December's Early Signing Period not too far off.

Things have gotten to the point where FSU will have an opportunity flip a multitude of recruits leading up to the conclusion of the cycle.

The Seminoles are putting in early groundwork with a former UCLA commitment who reopened their recruitment on Sunday after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster.

Three-Star Pass-Rusher Planning Visit To Florida State

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Shortly after backing off his pledge to UCLA, three-star defensive end Yahya Gaad announced his plans to visit Florida State for the home matchup against Kent State this weekend.

Gaad originally committed to the Bruins back in May. He was also briefly pledged to SMU.

The senior out of South Gibson High School unofficially visited Ole Miss last week. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since December of 2024.

Last season, Gaad recorded 50 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble in 11 games.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass-rusher is regarded as the No. 472 overall prospect, the No. 54 DL, and the No. 15 recruit in Tennessee in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 23 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles have yet to land a defensive end. Other options on the board include four-star Jarius Rodgers (Syracuse commit), three-star Kamron Wilson (Syracuse commit), three-star Chris Carbin (Georgia Tech commit), and three-star Gustaf Henriks Ras.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

Dustin Lewis
