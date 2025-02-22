Nole Gameday

4-star cornerback cuts recruitment down to 6, eliminates FSU Football from contention

The Seminoles didn't make the cut for one of their final targets in the 2025 class.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
The 2025 recruiting cycle is now an afterthought following National Signing Day earlier this month. With that being said, there are still a few talented stragglers at the prep level who are still weighing their options.

In January, four-star cornerback J'Vari Flowers announced he was reclassifying to the 2025 class, instantly placing him as one of the top unsigned recruits on the market. Flowers was expected to officially visit Florida State but that doesn't look like it will happen.

Earlier this week, Flowers cut his recruitment down to six programs with plans to make a commitment at the end of March. The Seminoles didn't make the cut as the top-100 prospect plans to focus on Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, North Carolina, and Syracuse moving forward.

Flowers will likely command a hefty NIL package, possibly an avenue that Florida State didn't feel like going down. The Seminoles flipped four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux from Auburn late in the cycle and also signed four-star cornerback Zae Thomas along with three-star safety Max Redmon.

FSU is also confident in its returning defensive backs as redshirt senior Shyheim Brown is back along with promising younger players such as junior cornerback Quindarrius Jones, redshirt sophomore cornerback Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore safety KJ Kirkland.

Flowers spent his junior season at Northwestern High School in Miami. He totaled 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass deflections while rushing six times for 154 yards and two scores. Flowers also returned two kickoffs, including one he took back 95 yards for a touchdown.

The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 39 total members in its 2025 class (21 high school signees, 16 transfers, and 2 JUCOs). The haul ranks No. 18 in the country.

The Seminoles hired safeties coach Evan Cooper and retained defensive backs Patrick Surtain Sr. to shore up the unit in new defensive coordinator Tony White's system.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting