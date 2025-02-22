4-star cornerback cuts recruitment down to 6, eliminates FSU Football from contention
The 2025 recruiting cycle is now an afterthought following National Signing Day earlier this month. With that being said, there are still a few talented stragglers at the prep level who are still weighing their options.
In January, four-star cornerback J'Vari Flowers announced he was reclassifying to the 2025 class, instantly placing him as one of the top unsigned recruits on the market. Flowers was expected to officially visit Florida State but that doesn't look like it will happen.
Earlier this week, Flowers cut his recruitment down to six programs with plans to make a commitment at the end of March. The Seminoles didn't make the cut as the top-100 prospect plans to focus on Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, North Carolina, and Syracuse moving forward.
READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space
Flowers will likely command a hefty NIL package, possibly an avenue that Florida State didn't feel like going down. The Seminoles flipped four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux from Auburn late in the cycle and also signed four-star cornerback Zae Thomas along with three-star safety Max Redmon.
FSU is also confident in its returning defensive backs as redshirt senior Shyheim Brown is back along with promising younger players such as junior cornerback Quindarrius Jones, redshirt sophomore cornerback Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore safety KJ Kirkland.
Flowers spent his junior season at Northwestern High School in Miami. He totaled 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass deflections while rushing six times for 154 yards and two scores. Flowers also returned two kickoffs, including one he took back 95 yards for a touchdown.
The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 82 overall prospect, the No. 12 CB, and the No. 12 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 39 total members in its 2025 class (21 high school signees, 16 transfers, and 2 JUCOs). The haul ranks No. 18 in the country.
The Seminoles hired safeties coach Evan Cooper and retained defensive backs Patrick Surtain Sr. to shore up the unit in new defensive coordinator Tony White's system.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry