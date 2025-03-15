Four-Star DB trims recruitment to 8, includes FSU Football

Nole Gameday

Florida State already holds two safety pledges in its 2026 recruiting class but the Seminoles are continuing to search for more help in the defensive backfield.

On Friday, four-star safety Cortez Redding announcing he was trimming his recruitment down to eight programs. FSU made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Indiana, and North Carolina State.

Redding has held an offer from the Seminoles for over a year but he hasn't been in Tallahassee since November. Florida State will be looking to lock in a return visit in the near future.

The Georgia native had a productive junior season for Jonesboro High School. He totaled 118 tackles, six tackles tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 228 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 28 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

