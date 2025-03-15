Four-Star DB trims recruitment to 8, includes FSU Football
Florida State already holds two safety pledges in its 2026 recruiting class but the Seminoles are continuing to search for more help in the defensive backfield.
On Friday, four-star safety Cortez Redding announcing he was trimming his recruitment down to eight programs. FSU made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Indiana, and North Carolina State.
Redding has held an offer from the Seminoles for over a year but he hasn't been in Tallahassee since November. Florida State will be looking to lock in a return visit in the near future.
The Georgia native had a productive junior season for Jonesboro High School. He totaled 118 tackles, six tackles tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, ten pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
The 6-foot-0, 175-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 228 overall prospect, the No. 19 S, and the No. 28 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
