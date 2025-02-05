Four-Star defensive end signs with Maryland over Florida State
2025 National Signing Day is going about as expected for Florida State. The Seminoles have signed a trio of players who were already committed to the program entering Wednesday; four-star offensive tackle Chastan Brown, three-star offensive lineman Sandman Thompson, and three-star cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr.
Early in the afternoon, FSU has already lost out on the two uncommitted recruits the program was pursuing entering the day. A few hours ago, four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood signed with Michigan over the Seminoles and Texas Tech.
Plus, just a short time ago, four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis announced he was signing with Maryland over programs such as Florida State, Michigan, and UCLA. This is disappointing but not much of a surprise as Mathis officially visited the Terrapins over the weekend and will play college football much closer to his hometown of Philadelphia, PA.
The Seminoles have been involved with Mathis for the past couple of months after he decommitted from Ohio State in November. He took an official visit to Tallahassee in the middle of January, giving him an opportunity to meet with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Tony White, and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
As a senior, Mathis totaled 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks. He recorded a season-high seven tackles and one tackle for loss in a 35-14 victory against George Washington High School on November 2. Mathis was selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America game earlier this year.
In the end, Mathis will be staying in the northeast but Florida State did address its defensive end needs through the portal and with its prep class.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge is regarded as the No. 114 overall prospect, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold 40 newcomers in their 2025 class (24 high school/juco recruits, 16 transfers). The haul ranks No. 18 overall in the country. the class includes multiple defensive ends, including James Williams (Nebraska), Deante McCray (Western Kentucky), and Deamonta Diggs (Coastal Carolina)
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
