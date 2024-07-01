Four-Star Linebacker Stays Home With Washington Huskies Over FSU Football
The Seminoles are going to have to re-evaluate their linebacker board to begin July.
On Monday, four-star linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, the No. 1 recruit in Washington, announced he was staying home with the Huskies over Florida State and UCLA. The 'Noles were a top contender for his pledge but the distance from the West Coast to Tallahassee might've played a factor in his decision.
The Seminoles hosted Rainey-Sale for an official visit in June, his only trip to campus this year. However, nothing was set in stone after he was in Seattle to check out Washington, a program he previously pledged to before Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, last weekend. The Huskies ultimately kept him in their backyard.
Rainey-Sale is coming off a junior season where he recorded 65 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks for Bethel High School. He also caught 13 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 111 overall prospect, the No. 14 LB, and the No. 1 recruit in Washington in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds one linebacker commitment, four-star Ethan Pritchard, in its 2025 class. Four-star Gavin Nix is scheduled to announce tonight while the Seminoles are still involved with top prospects such as four-star Tavion Wallace and four-star TJ Alford (Ohio State). Wallace will make his decision on Tuesday between the 'Noles, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and South Carolina.
The Seminoles have nine verbal pledges in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 36 in the country.
