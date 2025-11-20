Nole Gameday

Four-star RB Amari Thomas flips back to FSU football in recruiting twist

The Seminoles have flipped the local prospect from the SEC.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles haven't slowed their efforts on the recruiting trail despite an up-and-down season in Tallahassee. Instead, head coach Mike Norvell is building towards the future with the Early Signing Period right around the corner.

The Seminoles had a handful of their top remaining targets in the stands for the 34-14 victory against Virginia Tech.

Coming out of the win, Florida State is making a key addition to its #Tribe26 class.

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas Flips From South Carolina To FSU

Amari Thomas
Amari Thomas/IG

On Thursday, four-star running back Amari Thomas announced he was flipping his commitment from South Carolina to Florida State. Thomas was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in July and landed with the Gamecocks in August.

At the time, Thomas seemingly made the move because South Carolina was a more stable option. Instead, the Gamecocks are 3-7 and have lost five straight games, putting Shane Beamer's future into question.

That led Thomas to rejoin Florida State's class. It's a welcome addition as he's the first running back in the fold.

Despite his decommitment, Thomas has been a frequent visitor to Tallahassee. He's made multiple trips to campus this fall.

During his senior season at Blountstown High School, Thomas has rushed 89 times for 1,496 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding five catches for 168 yards and two more scores. He's averaging 16.8 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 358 overall prospect, the No. 24 RB, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Thomas, Florida State holds 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class, which ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

Published |Modified
