Four-star RB Amari Thomas flips back to FSU football in recruiting twist
The Florida State Seminoles haven't slowed their efforts on the recruiting trail despite an up-and-down season in Tallahassee. Instead, head coach Mike Norvell is building towards the future with the Early Signing Period right around the corner.
The Seminoles had a handful of their top remaining targets in the stands for the 34-14 victory against Virginia Tech.
Coming out of the win, Florida State is making a key addition to its #Tribe26 class.
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas Flips From South Carolina To FSU
On Thursday, four-star running back Amari Thomas announced he was flipping his commitment from South Carolina to Florida State. Thomas was previously pledged to the Seminoles but reopened his recruitment in July and landed with the Gamecocks in August.
At the time, Thomas seemingly made the move because South Carolina was a more stable option. Instead, the Gamecocks are 3-7 and have lost five straight games, putting Shane Beamer's future into question.
That led Thomas to rejoin Florida State's class. It's a welcome addition as he's the first running back in the fold.
Despite his decommitment, Thomas has been a frequent visitor to Tallahassee. He's made multiple trips to campus this fall.
During his senior season at Blountstown High School, Thomas has rushed 89 times for 1,496 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding five catches for 168 yards and two more scores. He's averaging 16.8 yards per carry.
The 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back is regarded as the No. 358 overall prospect, the No. 24 RB, and the No. 51 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Thomas, Florida State holds 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class, which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
