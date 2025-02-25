4-Star running back could see himself committing to FSU Football
Reclassifying is starting to become a popular avenue for prospects to get to the college level even quicker.
Last month, four-star running back Ezavier Crowell announced he was moving to the 2026 class despite just completing his sophomore season last fall. Crowell may be a year behind his new peers but he's already proven that he's one of the top ballcarriers in the country.
Crowell has many of the premier programs knocking on his door, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas, and Florida State. The Seminoles sent offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to check in on the blue-chip prospect last month. Malzahn recruited Crowell to UCF when the former was the head coach of the Knights.
Now, Malzahn is in Tallahassee and that relationship might end up being beneficial for Florida State. Despite a down year for the Seminoles last fall, Crowell could see himself playing in garnet and gold.
According to On3's Chad Simmons, Crowell revealed that he expects to commit to the Seminoles, Bulldogs, Longhorns, Crimson Tide, or Tigers. Those five teams have clearly established themselves at the top of his recruitment.
Crowell has already locked in an official visit to Florida State this summer from June 15-17. He'll take trips to his other four finalists during those few weeks as well.
The Alabama native is coming off a sophomore season where he rushed 168 times for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 258 yards and two scores. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.
Crowell rushed for 100+ yards ten times, including a season-high 27 rushes for 250 yards and a score in a 20-13 victory against Baker High School on September 13.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 4 RB, and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Crowell is a teammate of FSU target and four-star quarterback, Landon Duckworth, who also has a bond with Malzahn.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Clemons.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
