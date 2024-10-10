Four-Star Wide Receiver Flips From Florida State To Texas
Florida State's lack of success on the field is affecting the program's ability to sustain itself on the recruiting trail. Since the beginning of a 1-5 season, the Seminoles have lost some of the top prospects in their 2025 class.
The departures continued on Thursday evening as four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon announced he was flipping from FSU to Texas. The Longhorns were one of the primary contenders when McCutcheon chose the Seminoles over the summer. Texas is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country while Florida State has one win in the middle of October.
The close ties to home can't hurt either as McCutcheon hails from the state of Texas. He was recently in Austin to watch the Longhorns take down Mississippi State last month. McCutcheon is coming off a junior season at Lovejoy High School where he caught 94 passes for 1,430 yards and 20 touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for scores. He also runs track and field where he's posted personal bests of 11.54 in the 100-meter and 22.57 in the 200-meter.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 107 overall prospect, the No. 14 WR, and the No. 20 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the loss of McCutcheon, Florida State is down to ten verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul drops from No. 34 to No. 52 in the country which isn't going to cut it considering the current state of the roster. The Seminoles have a lot of work to do.
What was one of the best wide receiver classes in the country at the end of the summer has been dismantled well before the arrival of the Early Signing Period. McCutcheon flipped to Texas and four-star Malik Clark recently spurned Florida State for South Carolina. Four-star CJ Wiley is the lone remaining pledge of the trio and Georgia, among others, is in hot pursuit.
McCutcheon is the second member of Florida State's recruiting class to flip to Texas. Four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles left for the Longhorns last month shortly after the Seminoles lost to Boston College.
