FSU football closing in on top recruit to fill major roster need

The Seminoles still need a defensive end from the prep ranks to bolster #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
There's no guarantee that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will remain at Florida State following the 2025 campaign.

Regardless, until informed otherwise, it's business as usual in Tallahassee. Along with spending plenty of time on the practice field, the Seminoles' coaching staff also hit the recruiting trail over the BYE week.

Despite growing uncertainty around the program, Florida State hasn't suffered any decommitments from its #Tribe26 class, which continues to hold strong in the top-15 of the country.

The Seminoles need to hold on to the current haul while making some important additions in the process. Florida State is lacking at key positions such as running back, offensive tackle, and defensive end.

In recent weeks, FSU has emerged as a legitamate suitor for a trending defender out of the Peach State

Pass-Rusher Chris Carbin Names Final Three

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

On Tuesday, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Carbin was previously pledged to the Yellow Jackets. However, he backed off that pledge earlier this month shortly before an official visit to FSU. Carbin picked up an offer from the Tigers a few days ago.

The Seminoles have been pursuing Carbin since the summer. Georgia Tech may be the most stable option considering the questions surrounding the future at Florida State and Auburn.

In the first nine games of his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin has totaled 33 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 725 overall prospect, the No. 68 EDGE, and the No. 83 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles don't have any defensive ends in the class at this time.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

