FSU football closing in on top recruit to fill major roster need
There's no guarantee that head coach Mike Norvell and his staff will remain at Florida State following the 2025 campaign.
Regardless, until informed otherwise, it's business as usual in Tallahassee. Along with spending plenty of time on the practice field, the Seminoles' coaching staff also hit the recruiting trail over the BYE week.
Despite growing uncertainty around the program, Florida State hasn't suffered any decommitments from its #Tribe26 class, which continues to hold strong in the top-15 of the country.
The Seminoles need to hold on to the current haul while making some important additions in the process. Florida State is lacking at key positions such as running back, offensive tackle, and defensive end.
In recent weeks, FSU has emerged as a legitamate suitor for a trending defender out of the Peach State
Pass-Rusher Chris Carbin Names Final Three
On Tuesday, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Auburn and Georgia Tech.
Carbin was previously pledged to the Yellow Jackets. However, he backed off that pledge earlier this month shortly before an official visit to FSU. Carbin picked up an offer from the Tigers a few days ago.
The Seminoles have been pursuing Carbin since the summer. Georgia Tech may be the most stable option considering the questions surrounding the future at Florida State and Auburn.
In the first nine games of his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin has totaled 33 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 725 overall prospect, the No. 68 EDGE, and the No. 83 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles don't have any defensive ends in the class at this time.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
