FSU Commit Sends Message To Fellow Recruits Following Decommitments
In college football, every team faces its ups and downs, and perhaps no program knows it better than the Florida State Seminoles. After four consecutive losing seasons from 2018-2021, the Seminoles found themselves back amongst the top programs following a 10-3 record in 2022. Last season, things only got better for FSU as Mike Norvell showed the nation that Florida State is back when he led his team to a 13-0 regular season, capped off with a conference championship.
For a while, it looked as if Tallahassee was the place to be as a recruit. 10 NFL Draft picks in 2024, no changes made to the staff, and a preseason top-10 team, what could go wrong?
After starting the season with a loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland, it was clear that this team wasn't what anyone had thought it would be. The highs that had built up from the perfect 2023 season quickly began to deplete as the 2024 season progressed, and for recruits, the win column is something that many were taking into consideration.
READ MORE: FSU Fan Support Plummets as Mike Norvell Faces Historic Losing Season
Over the course of the season, the Seminoles have had a number of blue chip recruits decommit from the program, and as Mike Norvell is doing what he can to retain as much talent as he can, the next month leading up to early signing day is going to have to be very much player driven, as the pitches being delivered by coaches are simply don't have the impact they did in the offseason.
Since his commitment to Florida State in July, four star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph has been a key figure in the Tribe '25 class, as he is not only one of the top rated prosects committed to FSU, but he has also been extremely vocal in his support of the program through these difficult times.
Earlier this week, Joseph sent out a message to his fellow recruits on social media, writing "When that turn around hit stay on that side for any commits who flip."
The message follows a flurry of decommitments in the program's recruiting class, and it appears that those, like Joseph, who remain with the Seminoles despite the horrendous start to 2024 plan to stick with the pledge they made to Florida State. The coaching staff desperately needs players who are bought into the message despite the current results.
The Seminoles hold the No. 48 class in the country with 11 verbal commitments at this stage.
READ MORE: Former FSU Standout Reacts To Being On Wrong End Of Saquon Barkey's Jaw-Dropping Highlight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
• How To Watch Florida State at Notre Dame: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Blue-Chip 2026 Linebacker Decommits From Florida State
• Former FSU Football QB Will be in Attendance for Florida Game