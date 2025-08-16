Nole Gameday

Two FSU legends earn spots on AP’s all-time All-American team

The two Seminoles made their mark on college football in the 80s and 90s.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 3, 1988; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles cornerback Deion Sanders (2) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Miami defeated Florida State 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Sep 3, 1988; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Florida State Seminoles cornerback Deion Sanders (2) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at the Orange Bowl. Miami defeated Florida State 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have landed two players on the Associated Press' All-Time All-American roster, cornerback Deion Sanders and place kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

The two legends provided their stellar services during the bookends of FSU's 14-year run of finishing within the top four of the AP Poll at the end of the season.

How Great Were Sanders And Janikowski During Their College Days?

Sebastian Janikowski
Oct 6, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) during the game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both Sanders (1987-88) and Janikowski (1998-99) were recognized by the AP All-American voters with the award for back-to-back seasons during their time at the collegiate level.

During Deion "Prime Time" Sanders' four seasons with the Seminoles, he was nothing short of electric. He recorded six touchdowns (three pick-sixes, three punt return TDs) in 44 games, as well as 14 interceptions and 11.3 yards per punt return (15.2 yards per attempt in 1988).

Sanders also finished eighth in the Heisman voting in 1988. He was selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft.

As for Janikowski, he was no slouch either. The "Polish Hammer" recorded 324 points (126/129 extra points and 66/83 field goals) in three seasons. He was perfect on extra points in '99 and only missed one in '98.

Janikowski scored an average of over 10 points a game in both '98 and '99, nabbing two All-American selections and a national championship ring in the process.

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Janikowski was first eligible in 2024, but was not selected. He has nine more attempts to be inducted.

The Seminole football program will look to perhaps obtain more All-Americans this season as the Garnet and Gold take the field for the first time in 2025 against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

Published
