Two FSU legends earn spots on AP’s all-time All-American team
The Florida State Seminoles have landed two players on the Associated Press' All-Time All-American roster, cornerback Deion Sanders and place kicker Sebastian Janikowski.
The two legends provided their stellar services during the bookends of FSU's 14-year run of finishing within the top four of the AP Poll at the end of the season.
How Great Were Sanders And Janikowski During Their College Days?
Both Sanders (1987-88) and Janikowski (1998-99) were recognized by the AP All-American voters with the award for back-to-back seasons during their time at the collegiate level.
During Deion "Prime Time" Sanders' four seasons with the Seminoles, he was nothing short of electric. He recorded six touchdowns (three pick-sixes, three punt return TDs) in 44 games, as well as 14 interceptions and 11.3 yards per punt return (15.2 yards per attempt in 1988).
Sanders also finished eighth in the Heisman voting in 1988. He was selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft.
As for Janikowski, he was no slouch either. The "Polish Hammer" recorded 324 points (126/129 extra points and 66/83 field goals) in three seasons. He was perfect on extra points in '99 and only missed one in '98.
Janikowski scored an average of over 10 points a game in both '98 and '99, nabbing two All-American selections and a national championship ring in the process.
Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Janikowski was first eligible in 2024, but was not selected. He has nine more attempts to be inducted.
The Seminole football program will look to perhaps obtain more All-Americans this season as the Garnet and Gold take the field for the first time in 2025 against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
